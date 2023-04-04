"HAZMAT incident" leads to evacuation of University of Minnesota building in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – A University of Minnesota building was evacuated Tuesday evening due to what officials are calling a "HAZMAT incident."
First responders were called to Amundson Hall on the 400 block of Washington Avenue Southeast just before 6 p.m.
U officials say a perimeter has been set up at the scene by Minneapolis police.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.
