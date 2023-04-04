Watch CBS News
"HAZMAT incident" leads to evacuation of University of Minnesota building in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – A University of Minnesota building was evacuated Tuesday evening due to what officials are calling a "HAZMAT incident."

First responders were called to Amundson Hall on the 400 block of Washington Avenue Southeast just before 6 p.m.

U officials say a perimeter has been set up at the scene by Minneapolis police.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 6:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

