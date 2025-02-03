Body found in Hastings linked to suspicious fire, disappearance

HASTINGS, Minn. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in Hastings.

The body was found Sunday morning roughly five miles south of the home of William Eickholt.

The sheriff's office said Eickholt disappeared after a suspicious fire at his home in Denmark Township.

Authorities have not confirmed if the body found was Eickholt, but believe it is linked to the fire and disappearance.

Investigators are looking for anyone who saw a vehicle stop near the Rivertown Dog Park on Saturday or Sunday. That's where the body was found.

Anyone with information should call police.