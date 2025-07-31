Philadelphia Phillies acquire OF Harrison Bader from Minnesota Twins

For the second time in two days, the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins hooked up for a deal before Thursday's 6 p.m. trade deadline. The Phillies have acquired outfielder Harrison Bader from the Twins for a pair of prospects.

The Phillies sent outfielder Hendry Mendez and right-handed pitcher Geremy Villoria. In a corresponding move, the Phillies designated pitcher Brett de Geus for assignment.

Bader, 31, hit .258/.339/.439 with a .778 OPS and a 2.8 bWAR in 96 games this season with Minnesota. His splits this season are even — he has a .779 OPS vs. righties and .774 OPS against lefties. He plays all three outfield positions, though he's played mostly in left field this season. He also grades out well defensively.

The 31-year-old signed with the Twins in February. The Phillies will be his sixth team since 2022. Bader will add a needed righty bat to the Phillies' outfield. Where he fits into the puzzle is the looming question.

The Phillies acquired "legitimate" closer Jhoan Duran from the Twins on Wednesday night for a pair of top 100 prospects, catcher Eduardo Tait and pitcher Mick Abel.

Duran, 27, brings a high-velocity arm to the back of the Phillies' bullpen, and he has one of the most popular on-field entrances among MLB closers. He throws 100 mph fastballs and 97.5 mph "splinkers."

After trading for Duran on Wednesday, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters in Chicago that the Phils weren't done looking to improve. The club was done shopping for bullpen arms but still was looking to add another bat, preferably a righty. Bader fits that description.

Mendez was the Phillies' No. 12-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com. He's hitting .290/.374/.434 with a .808 OPS in 85 games in Double-A in 2025.

Villoria has started five games, posting a 4.50 ERA in the Dominican Summer League.