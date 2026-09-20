Parents of Annunciation shooting victim Harper Moyski offer healing through "One More Story" project

Just over a year ago, a shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church took the lives of 10-year-old Harper Moyski and 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and left lasting scars on the school. Harper's parents came up with an idea to help the community process and honor Harper and Fletcher's light.

Inside the Airstream, where Harper loved to be, is now a professional recording studio.

"We camped in it the week before Harper died and couldn't imagine camping in it again," Jackie Flavin, Harper's mom, said. "It just feels like now — it feels like now we're supposed to have it for this."

One More Story was started by Harper's parents and the parents of Harper's best friend. It's a space to record and remember what happened on the morning of Aug. 27, 2025, and the days, weeks and months that followed.

"We know that memory is fleeting. We know that this was really a traumatic event and we just really wanted to be able to capture those moments so that people can listen to them, you know. Now or years from now. We really wanted to make room for intentional conversation that we know it really challenging in today's world," Mike Moyski, Harper's dad, said.

Father and son firefighters who first responded, a mother and daughter who were teachers at the school and the Annunciation principal and his wife have all told stories. Mike Moyski and his cousin, Jason Rodich, who was with him that day, also recorded a story.

"Vulnerability is something that I don't really choose to do right now. It's ever since Aug. 27, it's just kind of like part of who I think a lot of us are in this community — our natural state now — so it's really important for people to hear the impact and the ripple that these types of things have, both the ugly side of it and the beautiful side," Mike Moyski said.

Harper Moyski Moyski family

They've heard details of Aug. 27 that they didn't remember or never knew. Many of the stories share gratitude.

"Because how often do we tell the people in our lives, like, 'I really love you, and you were there for me and I appreciate you,'" Flavin said.

There are Harper stories from her friends that Flavin and Mike Moyski might never have known, which is how this idea sparked in the first place.

"It was ultimately a way to begin recording her legacy, her story and all those important things and, selfishly, it was for the fifth-grade girls at first. It was just, how do we give these little kids who lost their best friend something they can carry with them forever?" John McGarvey, the father of Harper's best friend, said.

"These can be really heavy conversations and we want to be thoughtful about that. This should be healing, not hurtful or damaging," Mike Moyski said.

Harper's parents say she was always up for one, or 10, more stories.

"One of my favorite memories of her from last summer was she loved to listen to adult conversations, so she'd always hang at the dinner table and just sit there and slowly eat her food and listen," Flavin said.

"I think it's just a way for us to carry forward the light that you know Harper and Fletcher brought to our community and all those impacted," Mike Moyski said.

It's a way to give space to the community that's already given so much.

"We're just going to keep going until the community tells us that every story has been told that needs to be told," Mike Moyski said.