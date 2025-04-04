Hands Off protests planned for Saturday in Minnesota, nationwide

The nationwide "Hands Off" protest movement planned for Saturday will have several local stems in Minnesota.

From the State Capitol in St. Paul to Ely to Rochester, protesters plan to gather "to send Donald Trump and Elon Musk a message," organizers say.

The group behind Hands Off accuses President Trump and Musk of trying to "strip America for parts."

"This is a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history," organizers said. "Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights — enabled by Congress every step of the way."

Protests are planned for all 50 states. You can find all of the Minnesota locations on the Hands Off! website. Most are scheduled to begin at noon, including the event at the State Capitol.

Neither the White House nor Musk has made any public statement on the protests. The president is scheduled to be in Florida this weekend, starting with a MAGA Inc. Candelight Dinner at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach Friday night.

Musk, designated a special government employee, is not officially in charge of the job-cutting Department of Government Efficiency, according to the White House, but he has been heavily involved and the president and vice president speak of Musk and DOGE in tandem. Musk suffered a political abasement this week when Democratic-backed Susan Crawford won the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. Musk, the world's wealthiest person, personally donated $20 million to the campaign of conservative candidate Brad Schimel. At a rally before the election, Musk gave two Wisconsin voters $1 million each.

Mr. Trump this week announced so-called reciprocal tariffs on imports from about 90 nations that are above a 10% across-the-board tax applied to all imports to the U.S. Economists are forecasting that the tariffs will cause inflation to reignite, while also prompting some trade partners to retaliate with higher tariffs on American imports to their nations.

Following the tariff announcements, U.S. indexes saw their biggest one-day drop since 2020, and the tumble is continuing on Friday.

, , and contributed to this report.