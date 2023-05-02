H.S. students get first-hand demonstration of law process as MN Supreme Court takes cases on the road

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Some local high school students took their government class to the courtroom Tuesday. Actually, the courtroom came to them.

Richfield High School students watched arguments of Alejandro Cruz-Guzman vs. the state of Minnesota live in the school auditorium. It's a case that alleges racial and socio-economic segregation within Minneapolis and St. Paul Public Schools.

Despite the unique set up and crowd, it's a real lawsuit, with real attorneys and a real debate. It was filed in Hennepin County back in 2015.

"I think it's great to come and show people what we do," Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Margaret H. Chutich said. "Show them that we are thinking about these questions really hard. We're asking questions of each side. The things we hear are not easy. And I think it shows the public how we do our work, and that's important, that transparency."

Taking the show on the road is something the Minnesota Supreme Court as done since the 1980s. The court visits two schools every year. It's a way students can learn more about their highest court in a tangible way, and maybe inspire a few young minds.

"It's lovely to see the questions they have," Justice Chutich said. "The enthusiasm some of them have going into the law."

After court proceedings, students got a chance to ask the court questions -- as long as it wasn't about the pending case they just witnessed.

"We really enjoy our chance to meet and talk with the students and learn more about them," Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea said. "And hopefully they learn a little more about us."

Justices say they pick the case students see in an effort to keep it interesting and accessible. As for the case in question, it will take about four to five months for the court to write an opinion now that arguments are over.

"Civics education is really, really important," Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Paul C. Thissen said. "I think we're finding that more and more in our society, understanding how the government works and what the role of each of the branches are, and the more that we can do to make that clear to the younger people as they're kind of maturing and becoming adults, I think the better off our society is going to be in the long run."