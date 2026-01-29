Gustavus Adolphus College to be first "pet-friendly" campus in Minnesota

Gustavus Adolphus College announced on Thursday it will be a pet-friendly campus starting this fall.

The private liberal arts college located in St. Peter, Minnesota, says the move will make it the first pet-friendly campus in the entire state.

Gustavus will be piloting a pet-friendly residence hall for students in their second year or beyond in good academic standing who want to live on campus with a dog or cat.

One pet is allowed per student and there will be a limited number of spaces. There is a $300 nonrefundable annual pet fee and a $200 refundable pet deposit.

There are some limits on what pets are allowed; dogs must weigh 40 pounds or less, be housebroken and have no history of aggressive behavior. Both cats and dogs need to be at least a year old, have been spayed or neutered and be up-to-date on their vaccinations. Additionally, cats must be indoor-only.

To apply, students will need to submit a short pet profile, veterinary records, confirmation that the pet has lived with the student or their family for at least six months and an off-campus emergency caretake within 350 miles of campus.

Gustavus says it will evaluate the program throughout the year and complete a full evaluation of the program in the third year to determine if it will continue.

The housing program is separate from policies allowing for service animals and emotional support animals.