Watch CBS News
Local News

Gustavus Adolphus College to be first "pet-friendly" campus in Minnesota

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Gustavus Adolphus College announced on Thursday it will be a pet-friendly campus starting this fall.

The private liberal arts college located in St. Peter, Minnesota, says the move will make it the first pet-friendly campus in the entire state.

Gustavus will be piloting a pet-friendly residence hall for students in their second year or beyond in good academic standing who want to live on campus with a dog or cat. 

One pet is allowed per student and there will be a limited number of spaces. There is a $300 nonrefundable annual pet fee and a $200 refundable pet deposit.

There are some limits on what pets are allowed; dogs must weigh 40 pounds or less, be housebroken and have no history of aggressive behavior. Both cats and dogs need to be at least a year old, have been spayed or neutered and be up-to-date on their vaccinations. Additionally, cats must be indoor-only.

To apply, students will need to submit a short pet profile, veterinary records, confirmation that the pet has lived with the student or their family for at least six months and an off-campus emergency caretake within 350 miles of campus.

Gustavus says it will evaluate the program throughout the year and complete a full evaluation of the program in the third year to determine if it will continue.

The housing program is separate from policies allowing for service animals and emotional support animals.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue