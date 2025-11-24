Guns N' Roses bringing 2026 world tour to Shakopee's Mystic Lake Ampitheater

Legendary rock 'n roll band Guns N' Roses is hitting the road again next year and will make a stop in Shakopee, Minnesota.

On Monday, the band announced a show at Mystic Lake Amphitheater on Aug. 8. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 3.

The night before tickets go on sale, the band will release its first new songs since 2023: "Nothin" and "Atlas."

The 2026 tour kicks off in Monterray, Mexico, in March. Guns N' Roses will travel to South America and Europe before their North American leg.

Guns N' Roses burst onto the stage in 1987 with "Appetite for Destuction," which still stands as the best-selling U.S. debut album of all time. The shows, which are typically at least three hours long, include new gems and old fan favorites. Hits include "Welcome to the Jungle," "Paradise City" and "Sweet Child o' Mine."

To participate in the Dec. 3 ticket presale, fans must sign up here by midnight Dec. 1. Nightrain Fan Club members have first access to tickets globally.