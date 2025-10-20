2 arrested after gunfire leads to standoff in Brooklyn Park

Two people were arrested after gunfire led to a standoff in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Sunday night.

The city's police department said officers responded to a shots fired call near a house on the 2000 block of Laramie Trail North around 9:50 p.m.

Officers found evidence of gunfire and tried to contact the people inside the home. After several attempts, the city's SWAT team was called in to help.

Police said the incident is under investigation.