Greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota fall more than 20% since 2005, MPCA reports

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- For the first time, Minnesota is reportedly on track to meet its climate goals set for 2025.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced that the state's greenhouse gas emissions fell 23% between 2005 and 2020.

It's part of a report submitted to the Minnesota Legislature by the MPCA and the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

According to the MPCA, the largest dip in greenhouse gas emissions was in electricity generation, citing a transition away from coal toward renewable energy.

The MPCA says if the current trends continue the state will meet its goal of reducing emissions by 30% by 2025.

"Industry policy shifts, better agricultural practices, and personal behavior changes during the pandemic provided Minnesota with a course correction, but it is essential that we double-down on climate actions that can keep us on track," MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler said.

An area where emissions have increased, however, is the residential sector that includes homes and apartment buildings. In the same time frame, emissions increased in this sector by 14%

Last week, the Minnesota House approved a bill to set a new benchmark of 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.