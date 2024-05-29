Watch CBS News
Crash with bicyclist closes Green Line in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Authorities are at the scene of a crash between a light rail train and a bicyclist in St. Paul Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred at the Capitol/Rice St. Station of the Green Line, according to the Metro Transit Police Department.

Police gave no word on injuries.

Metro Transit said buses will replace trains between the Hamline Avenue and Robert Street stations in both directions, and delays are expected.  

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 6:04 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

