"Gray death" fentanyl seized during Bloomington drug bust

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police say they just uncovered a deadly, new kind of fentanyl in Minnesota.

It's called "gray death," and it sort of looks like mud or dirt. The drug is especially dangerous because it can be resistant to overdose treatments like Narcan.

CBS

Police say enough fentanyl to kill 32,000 victims turned up during a search in Bloomington this week. Chief Booker Hodges says the caught the suspect during a theft three weeks ago. He will now face drug charges now.

Bloomington has suffered at least 15 overdose deaths so far this year.

