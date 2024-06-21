Grandma's Marathon a race-day decision due to possible storms

DULUTH, Minn. — With rapids of water shooting past Duluth residences this week, the 20,000-plus Grandma's Marathoners were already watching the weather.

However, race organizers said it's lightning that could stop runners in their tracks.

Carrie Rodman from Eagan is in Duluth Friday ahead of the race.

"I mean right now it's really nice here," said Rodman.

She's hoping mother nature doesn't stand in the way of what would make for her seventeenth marathon, especially after all her training, and missing out on last year's race, due to a fractured heel.

"It would be disappointing, but it's also something that would be understandable," said Rodman. "There's a lot of people involved that they need to keep safe, whether it's spectators, whether its volunteers, whether its runners."

Grandmas Marathon officials said it'll come down to 3 a.m. race day decision Saturday. Race officials said they are optimistic, with weather trending in a good direction.

If the race goes on as planned, race officials said runners should prepare for wet and cool conditions. They suggest wearing warm and waterproof layers.

"My marathon addiction maybe started about, maybe two or three years ago," said Rachel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is in Duluth, all the way from Los Angeles.

"I'm running a marathon in every state. This is state twenty-four for me," said Rodriguez.

For Rodriguez, a race cancelation would be devastating.

"It would be horrible. I've had very good luck at marathons so far. It is what it is. It's for the safety of everyone, so that, I understand," said Rodriguez.

The two runners said no matter what happens, there's always more races to be run.

"Hopefully tomorrow, we're standing at the finish line, running through the finish line," said Rodman.