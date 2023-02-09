Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Grand Rapids woman dies in early morning apartment fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Feb. 8, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Feb. 8, 2023 01:50

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- Authorities say a woman died as the result of an apartment fire in a northern Minnesota town early Wednesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says it responded to a 12-unit apartment fire around 5:19 a.m. at 1444 Southeast 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the main level in one of the apartment units.

Firefighters found the lone resident of the unit on fire in her living room and removed her before performing lifesaving procedures.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. No other injuries were reported, fire officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

All other residents at the complex were able to return to their apartments.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 6:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.