How the government shutdown is impacting TSA agents at MSP Airport

At the state's largest economic generator, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, it's another busy day amongst the federal government shutdown. The Transportation Security Administration is among the agencies whose employees are missing paychecks.

An agent based at MSP says the impact varies, depending on each agent's personal situation.

"I'm speaking to you as a union officer representing TSA employees," said Neal Gosman, an officer for AFGE Local 899.

Established after the 9/11 attacks, TSA is a group dedicated to protecting the nation's transportation systems.

"No. Not getting paid now," said Gosman when asked if they're being paid. "We got our last paycheck I guess it was a Friday a week ago. It was a partial paycheck for everybody because it only paid up through the end of September."

Gosman's done the job at MSP since it existed, nearly 21 years, and says he's seen shutdowns before. But for some of the airport's nearly 600 blue shirt agents, it's their first.

"The morale there is quite varied," said Gosman. "Some of the older folks say, 'we're going to tough this out.' Some of the younger folks say 'I have student loans to pay.'"

During 2019's shutdown, he says some officers got by with gig jobs.

"It was pretty sad. A food bank was set up for TSA employees that were running out of food, money and gas cards were handed out," Gosman added.

Wages have since increased, but he hears a food bank is coming back.

MSP says Sunday was the second busiest day of the MEA travel weekend.

Passengers shared their travel experiences as they arrived from other U.S. airports.

"They asked us to come early, and we really didn't need to," said Lori Matthys of Maple Grove, who had returned from Las Vegas.

"I was expecting there'd be delays and so on. We breezed right through," said Mark of Minneapolis, who had returned from Philadelphia.

It's an experience Gosman says they'll continue to strive to provide.

"I think it's important passengers realize we're doing the best we can, under very unfortunate circumstances," said Gosman.

Federal employees are legally not allowed to strike. Gosman says he fears if the shut down continues, they could lose staff.