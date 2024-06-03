Gov. Tim Walz to travel to France for 80th anniversary of D-Day

How lawmakers will mark 80 years since D-Day Group of U.S. lawmakers marking 80 years since D-Day invasion by recreating parachute jump 04:47

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be traveling to France this week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

On Thursday, Walz will attend the 80th Anniversary D-Day Presidential Ceremony, where several Minnesotans who fought in World War II will be recognized.

Almost 160,000 Allied troops, 73,000 from the United States, landed at Normandy on June 6, 1944, in a massive operation designed to break through heavily fortified German defenses and begin the liberation of Western Europe.

A total of 4,415 Allied troops were killed on D-Day, according to the Necrology Project, including about 2,500 Americans. More than 5,000 were wounded.

"Those who stormed the shores of Normandy on D-Day demonstrated a fierce commitment to our country and to the ideals of freedom, courage, and sacrifice. Minnesota holds strong ties to this historic day, represented by the many soldiers who courageously risked their lives in the name of liberty," Walz said.

Dozens of World War II veterans are converging on France, many perhaps for the last time, to revisit old memories and make new ones.

Many world leaders are expected to attend Thursday's ceremony.

WCCO's John Lauritsen and Tom Aviles are also in France covering the historic anniversary, sharing stories of Minnesota veterans who fought in World War II.