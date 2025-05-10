Minnesotans are hitting the water as Gov. Fishing Opener takes place

The Governor's Fishing Opener is this weekend

Many Minnesota families are having fresh walleye or bass for dinner this weekend as fishing season is officially here.

For over 15 years, a normal day for Matt Treno consists of taking people like you fishing. But this weekend, it's different.

"People are enjoying the weather, the great weekend and the big fishing opener in the State of Minnesota," said Treno, who owns and operates Matt's Fishing, guided excursions on Mille Lacs Lake.

It's the opener, which he blocks out for his friends and family.

"We've been targeting small mouth this morning," he told WCCO.

But small mouth isn't all, the Lake's also common for northern pike, jumbo perch, crappie and Walleye, which has less of a restriction this year.

"We are allowed 2 fish per license angler, they have to be over 17 inches and one fish can be over 20 inches," said Treno.

But restrictions don't stop there, and if you're 16 and older with a rod in the water, you must have a license whether you're with a guide or not.

Treno's nephew has a lifetime permit, because for many Minnesotan's like the Treno's, it's a family tradition.

"I think it's almost a holiday for many people," said Treno.

Just like for Andy Treno, Matt's brother, when previously living in Colorado.

"I'd hop on a plane and come back... he's been a guide for 18 years but I think we're on year 28 or 29 with the group of us coming on the lake for the opener" Andy Treno told WCCO.

And until the season closes on February 28, 2026.

"Fishing is such a big thing for so many people" Matt Treno added.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources regulates fishing rules across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, learn more on their website.

