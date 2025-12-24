Gophers CB John Nestor credits his father and former teammate Cooper DeJean with success

John Nestor's Gopher career got off to an auspicious start. Six seconds into his second game in maroon and gold, he returned an interception for a touchdown. It was his first college INT. He would total five in the regular season.

"It was awesome," he said. "Our coaches all week put us in very good positions to make those plays. And when it comes down to it, it just comes down to execution."

The junior cornerback transferred to Minnesota from Iowa this spring. He was a depth defensive back and special teamer for the Hawkeyes. But this year, with a larger role, he's had a breakout season.

"Personal goals weren't really at the top of my list," Nestor said. "It was just getting together with a great team, a great connected team. And playing all together as one. Which I found here."

In the regular season finale against Wisconsin, Nestor hauled in two interceptions, recovered a fumble and made two tackles for loss. The Big Ten defensive player of the week award was earned in a snowstorm.

John Nestor #17 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates against the Wisconsin Badgers in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Golden Gophers defeated the Badgers 17-7. David Berding / Getty Images

"It was like playing in a snow globe," he said. "I said it the whole game, I'm looking around, I'm like, 'Wow, this is awesome. This is something truly I'll remember for the rest of my life.' We all really played at such a high level. Everyone did their job at a super high level. Which allowed me to play free and play fast."

Nestor's dad, also named John, was a safety at Miami of Ohio.

"My dad's my superhero. He got me to this point. He taught me all the disciplines. All the values to be not only a man but to be able to play this game," Nestor said.

Nestor has also learned a lot from a current NFL star. You may have caught the reference during his big play reactions.

"It's a funny backstory," Nestor said. "Week one, one of my teammates, Evan Redding, said, 'Hey, before you make your first play you should do this celebration. And that celebration is from one of my late teammates back at Iowa, Cooper DeJean, who I stay in a lot of contact with still. He kind of stapled that. And I was like, 'I don't know, I don't really want to do that. I don't want to copy him.' And then I did it. And everyone seemed to enjoy it. And we kept building on it. That's what that celebration is. It's super awesome."

DeJean is in his second year playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. He's already considered one of the best defensive players in the NFL. His breakout moment was in the Super Bowl in February, on his own birthday, when DeJean returned an interception for a touchdown.

"It's awesome," said Nestor on the two's relationship. "Coop helped me out with a lot of my early development. Just being able to learn under him. Learning his skill set and what he brought to every game and how he prepares for every game."

The Gophers play New Mexico in the Rate Bowl on Friday. One more chance to celebrate this holiday season.