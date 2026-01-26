Gopher women's gymnastics start season strong with two big upsets

The Gopher women's gymnastics season is off to a strong start, with two major upsets against No. 6 Arkansas and No. 10 Michigan. Now, the Gophers are climbing in the national rankings.

A standout in both meets was junior and Stillwater native Jordyn Lyden. She led the Gophers on bars against Michigan, earning a season best score of 9.925.

"Beating those teams was really good for our confidence, just knowing that we could go out there and do that, and I think it was really big, especially at home, it's always exciting to start off with some big wins," Lyden said.

Head coach Jenny Hansen is in her 12th season at the helm of this team. She credits Lyden for being one of her most consistent gymnasts to rely on.

"I think she's really setting a standard for our team and really elevating everybody along with her," Hansen said. "She really works to get every single half tenth, tenth out there. She wants to be scoring 9.9-plus on every event."

In practice, the Gophers are focused heavily on conditioning, knowing how much the little things contribute in a big way.

"I think all those things matter and add up too when you're competing," Lyden said.

A standout alum of the program is new to their coach staff this year. Mya Hooten returned to the team after graduating as the beam coach. The two-time individual national qualifier is a huge addition to the team's arsenal this season as Hooten helps her former teammates find success.

"She's just always positive and brings the energy and just really believes in you," Lyden said.

Their next home meet is against Iowa this Saturday, then top-ranked UCLA and Olympian Jordan Chiles on Feb. 7.