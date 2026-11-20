Isaac Asuma scored 17 points, Kyan Evans had a double-double and Minnesota opened the Charleston Classic with an 85-70 win over Oklahoma State on Friday.

Evans had 15 points and 10 assists for the Golden Gophers (6-0), who steadily pulled away after leading by one at halftime. Bobby Durkin scored 14 points, Jaylen Crocker-Johnson had 13 points and Malick Kordel had 10.

Kashie Natt had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead the Cowboys (3-2). Kanye Clark and Andrija Grobvic both had 10.

Kordel had six-straight points inside in an 8-0 run that gave Minnesota a 56-44 lead. Crocker had four free throws in an 8-1 run that made it 75-56 with 7:18 to play. Oklahoma State reeled off 10 points with just under five minutes left but could get no closer

Asuma had 14 points at halftime as the Gophers took a 38-37 lead. The Cowboys reeled off 12-straight to take a 21-12 lead then the Gophers reeled off 12 of their own, seven from Asuma. Minnesota took a 24-21 on 3 from Evans.

There were six lead changes with Durkin putting the Gophers on top at the break.

Minnesota shot 61% in the second half and 52% for the game with 20 assists on 28 baskets. Oklahoma shot 40%.

Oklahoma State will play Virginia Tech in Charleston on Sunday. Minnesota will play Utah in Charleston on Sunday.