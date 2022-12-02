Golden Valley police officer fired after probe found she violated data practices act, made racist statements

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A Golden Valley police officer was terminated in August after an investigation found that she had disclosed private employee data without permission and made racist and offensive statements during a staff meeting.

The investigation started after a Golden Valley employee submitted a complaint alleging toxic and inappropriate work culture.

In the end, one officer - identified as Kristen Hoefling in publicly available documents - was terminated on Aug. 2. Seven other police officers were subject to the investigation, but six of them are no longer employed with the city.

The report says that Hoefling disclosed "private personnel data regarding at least 26 city employees to fellow employees, including supervisory staff, members of the public, and to media outlets." She also made "racist and offensive statements that were captured on [her] recording of a May 13, 2021 staff meeting."

Additionally she accessed court records and made a fake social media profile to post about the city's police chief hiring process, which she was a part of.

The firm found that in May of 2021, she had recorded the city's equity and inclusion meeting with a video camera pointing at her city-issued laptop. No one in the staff meeting knew they were being recorded, the report says.

The video recording allegedly shows that though she was on mute, she was laughing during a discussion about health inequities for Black women. During a section about wealth disparities for Black Americans, she said to herself, "because they don't work."

Also during the meeting, the video presenter said "If you're like most Americans, you probably say to yourself all the time, systemic racism, is that really a thing?" Hoefling can be heard on the recording saying "no," the report says. The firm determined that her comments were "racist, derogatory toward Black Americans, and offensive."

Hoefling also secretly recorded a separate diversity training and uploaded it to the city's network storage location. She then told several other officers that the recording existed, and it eventually was mentioned in a local Facebook group.

The person who reported Hoefling to HR said that they felt the recording was an intimidation tactic.

Hoefling refused to be interviewed about the allegations, the report says.

The report does not detail any investigation into the other seven officers who were probed. However, it does recommend the city restructure its diversity, equity, and inclusion training to first make sure that employees are capable of having productive, cross-racial dialogue with their colleagues and community members before presenting them with concepts about systemic racism.

The city is also hosting listening and healing circles on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Brookview Golden Valley.