1 found in critical condition after crash in Golden Valley, police say

One person was found in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in a western Twin Cities suburb Monday morning, but their injury is unrelated to the wreck, police said.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near Glenwood Avenue and Meander Road in Golden Valley, Minnesota. According to the city's police department, the driver hit a fire hydrant and a tree.

Two people from the car were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the crash is being investigated.