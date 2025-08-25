Watch CBS News
1 found in critical condition after crash in Golden Valley, police say

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
One person was found in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in a western Twin Cities suburb Monday morning, but their injury is unrelated to the wreck, police said.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near Glenwood Avenue and Meander Road in Golden Valley, Minnesota. According to the city's police department, the driver hit a fire hydrant and a tree.

Two people from the car were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the crash is being investigated.

