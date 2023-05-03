Several Golden Gophers heading to the NFL

Why Is Minnesota The ‘Gopher State’?

Why Is Minnesota The ‘Gopher State’?

Why Is Minnesota The ‘Gopher State’?

Three former Golden Gopher Football players were chosen in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Six others were signed to NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

The Notables:

John Michael Schmitz - Center

DRAFTED: Round 2, New York Giants

Schmitz has a chance to be on the Giants starting offensive line in week one. He was a First Team All-American in his final season with the Gophers.

Jordan Howden - Safety

DRAFTED: Round 4, New Orleans Saints

Howden started 49 of the 58 games he played for the Gophers. He will have to earn his playing time on one of the league's best defenses.

Terell Smith, Cornerback

DRAFTED: Round 5, Chicago Bears

Smith started every game in 2022 for the Gophers. The media also voted him to the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention team for his play.

Mohamed Ibrahim – Running Back

SIGNED AS AN UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT: Detroit Lions

Ibrahim ranks first in Gopher history in touchdowns (53) and yards gained (4,668). Ibrahim could make the Lions 53-man roster out of training camp. He signed a $100,000 fully guaranteed contract.

Tanner Morgan – Quarterback

SIGNED AS AN UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT: Pittsburgh Steelers

Morgan was a two-time All Big-10 selection as a Gopher quarterback. He played five seasons for the University of Minnesota.

Thomas Rush - Defensive End - Tennessee Titans

Mariano Sori-Marin – Linebacker - San Francisco 49ers

Chuck Filiaga – Offensive Tackle - Green Bay Packers

Matthew Trickett – Kicker – Atlanta Falcons