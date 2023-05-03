Several Golden Gophers heading to the NFL
Three former Golden Gopher Football players were chosen in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Six others were signed to NFL teams as undrafted free agents.
The Notables:
John Michael Schmitz - Center
DRAFTED: Round 2, New York Giants
Schmitz has a chance to be on the Giants starting offensive line in week one. He was a First Team All-American in his final season with the Gophers.
Jordan Howden - Safety
DRAFTED: Round 4, New Orleans Saints
Howden started 49 of the 58 games he played for the Gophers. He will have to earn his playing time on one of the league's best defenses.
Terell Smith, Cornerback
DRAFTED: Round 5, Chicago Bears
Smith started every game in 2022 for the Gophers. The media also voted him to the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention team for his play.
Mohamed Ibrahim – Running Back
SIGNED AS AN UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT: Detroit Lions
Ibrahim ranks first in Gopher history in touchdowns (53) and yards gained (4,668). Ibrahim could make the Lions 53-man roster out of training camp. He signed a $100,000 fully guaranteed contract.
Tanner Morgan – Quarterback
SIGNED AS AN UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT: Pittsburgh Steelers
Morgan was a two-time All Big-10 selection as a Gopher quarterback. He played five seasons for the University of Minnesota.
Thomas Rush - Defensive End - Tennessee Titans
Mariano Sori-Marin – Linebacker - San Francisco 49ers
Chuck Filiaga – Offensive Tackle - Green Bay Packers
Matthew Trickett – Kicker – Atlanta Falcons
