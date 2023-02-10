Going to the movies voted worst first-date idea, ahead of attending a funeral

MINNEAPOLIS -- When you think of a great spot for a first date, where do you think of?

According to a recent survey, going out to a movie is far from the first choice except maybe among cinephiles. In fact, it's at the top of the list for people's worst first date spots.

Next up on the list was a meal at McDonald's, followed by "staying home." Somehow the latter was considered worse than going to a parent's house.

All the way down at ninth on the list of worst ideas: attending a funeral. That's right, more people said going to a movie was a bad first date option than going to a funeral. No wonder executives in Hollywood are tearing their hair out in an effort to get people back into theaters.