Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Going to the movies voted worst first-date idea, ahead of attending a funeral

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 10, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 10, 2023 01:08

MINNEAPOLIS -- When you think of a great spot for a first date, where do you think of?

According to a recent survey, going out to a movie is far from the first choice except maybe among cinephiles. In fact, it's at the top of the list for people's worst first date spots.

Next up on the list was a meal at McDonald's, followed by "staying home." Somehow the latter was considered worse than going to a parent's house.

All the way down at ninth on the list of worst ideas: attending a funeral. That's right, more people said going to a movie was a bad first date option than going to a funeral. No wonder executives in Hollywood are tearing their hair out in an effort to get people back into theaters.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 7:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.