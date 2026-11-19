Thursday is Give to the Max Day, the biggest fundraising day in Minnesota.

"We count on nonprofits and schools every day of the year. We value those organizations, what they do for our communities, how they make life better," said Jenna Ray.

The crew at Give MN has been busy since sunrise, making sure to get the word out about how important giving is to the thousands of organizations in need of support.

"It's the time when folks make their most generous gift and what we see when we look at average gifts size on a day like Give to the Max compared to any other day, it's a day when folks step up, they dig deep and they make their most generous gifts," said Ray.

So far this year, the top cause areas receiving donations prove the community cares about people being housed, healthy and fed.

"Organizations working on animal welfare and rescue are performing really well, organizations that support family and children including hunger relief and then environment is performing really well too," said Ray.

The Link in north Minneapolis is one of those organizations benefiting from the generosity of Minnesotans.

"We work with youth experiencing homelessness and housing instability, we work with young folks who are survivors of sex trafficking and we work with youth involved in the juvenile justice system," said Nicole Mills.

The Link does whatever it takes to support young people.

"It goes to support our agency across the board. It goes to operations, it goes to supporting unique needs that our young people may have. It goes to helping young people pay rent, buy car seats, baby formula, snow boots," Mills said.

The Link is one of many organizations that have donors who will match dollar-for-dollar what Minnesotans give.

"We have an anonymous donor who is going to match up to $100,000. About an hour ago we were at about $85,000," said Mills.

Money raised helps determine programming for the next year for many of these organizations.

"I think every donor is an advocate to support us, financially support us with their time, their resources. To me it means they care," Mills said.