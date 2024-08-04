Minnetonka woman behind Girls Run Global takes trip to Tanzania to inspire and empower

MINNETONKA — A Minnetonka woman is making a global impact through her love of running.

Nineteen-year-old Maya Mor spent her gap year developing and launching "Girls Run Global," a nonprofit aimed at empowering young girls, specifically in underdeveloped countries, through the sport of running. A mission that took her and a team of three volunteers to Tanzania earlier this summer.

"I'm certain that the memories from that trip are going to be ones that stick with me for life," Mor said.

Girls Run Global

Now back in Minnesota, Mor feels grateful.

"It was such an incredible success and really we couldn't have done it without all of the support we received," she said.

Mor's team fit 70 girls with the gear and tools to run – but also to set them up for the long run.

"We want them to become involved in the sport itself, but more importantly we want them to be able to harness the incredible power of the sport. To help them empower themselves long-term in whatever they do," Mor said.

After two weeks, the girls took a reflection survey, where all of them said their confidence improved and 97% said they'd like to continue with the running team. A majority expressed better focus and energy in class and throughout the remainder of their day and even more connection with their peers.

"All those goals we hoped to achieve—the girls really experienced that for themselves," Mor said.

Goals Mor is determined to help girls across the globe reach.

"I know how impactful running can be, and I'd hoped that they would be able to experience that in the same way, but to have that actually happen was really exciting and just furthered my belief in our long-term mission," Mor said.

Mor says the future is bright but doesn't want to get overly ambitious just yet. For now, Mor and her team are focusing on supporting the first team in Tanzania; hoping to establish mentorship programs, virtual guest speakers and more.