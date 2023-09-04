Girl on bike killed by driver in south Minneapolis; "No criminality suspected," police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- A driver fatally struck a girl on a bike in south Minneapolis Monday morning, police said.

The Minneapolis Police Department did not identify the girl or give her age, but said she was a juvenile. The driver "immediately pulled over and began to render aid" and "no criminality is suspected," police said.

The crash happened on the 5600 block of Second Avenue South around 8:30 a.m.

The girl was leaving a driveway on her bike when the driver struck her. She was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where she later died.

The crash is being investigated.