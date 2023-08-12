Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

11-year-old boy riding bike killed in crash in Albert Lea

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Aug. 12, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Aug. 12, 2023 01:16

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- An 11-year-old boy died on Friday evening after he was hit by a car while riding his bike in Albert Lea.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Marshall Street around 5:15 p.m. The 89-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was going south with a green light when she struck the boy, who crossed in front of her, police say.

The boy was identified as Ayden Brackey.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 12:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.