11-year-old boy riding bike killed in crash in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- An 11-year-old boy died on Friday evening after he was hit by a car while riding his bike in Albert Lea.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Marshall Street around 5:15 p.m. The 89-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was going south with a green light when she struck the boy, who crossed in front of her, police say.

The boy was identified as Ayden Brackey.