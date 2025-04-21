Girl dies in crash while fleeing traffic stop in northern Minnesota, sheriff says

Minneapolis police tout drop in crime, and more headlines

A girl is dead after a pursuit in northern Minnesota ended in a crash early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office said a deputy noticed a vehicle with no headlights on around 1:30 a.m. near county roads 271 and 63.

The deputy tried to stop the driver, but she fled and the deputy pursued her, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver crashed near Highway 6 and County Road 11 in Cohasset Township. She died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

"We are deeply saddened by this motor vehicle crash that resulted in the loss of life and extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy," Sheriff Joe Dasovich said. "We ask the public to keep those impacted in their thoughts and to respect the privacy of those involved during this incredibly difficult time."

The girl was the only person in the car. She was not wearing a seat belt, the sheriff's office said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the crash.