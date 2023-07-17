Girl dies after shooting near Minneapolis' Lake of the Isles

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say a girl died after a shooting blocks from Lake of the Isles early Monday.

A reported shooting brought officers to the intersection of Girard Avenue South and 25th Street West around 1:30 a.m.

CBS News

Officers found a girl with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. She died at the scene.

Police said there was not much known about the shooting, but they have interviewed witnesses.

No one has been arrested.

The girl was not publicly identified.