Girl dies after shooting near Minneapolis' Lake of the Isles
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say a girl died after a shooting blocks from Lake of the Isles early Monday.
A reported shooting brought officers to the intersection of Girard Avenue South and 25th Street West around 1:30 a.m.
Officers found a girl with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. She died at the scene.
Police said there was not much known about the shooting, but they have interviewed witnesses.
MORE NEWS: Man killed, woman injured in south Minneapolis crash
No one has been arrested.
The girl was not publicly identified.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.