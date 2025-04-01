17-year-old in St. Paul arrested after county seizes 10+ ghost guns and handguns with "switches"

A 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody in Ramsey County after authorities say they confiscated at least 10 ghost guns or handguns equipped with switch devices.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported that a raid on a home on the east side of St. Paul resulted in the recovery of "ghost guns, automatic machine guns, multiple extended magazines and enough ammunition for multiple drive-by shootings."

"Switches" are conversion devices added to handguns that can make them fire automatically.

The search was conducted near the intersection of Case Avenue East and Burr Street North, just a block away from an elementary school.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were surveilling the house when the 17-year-old came outside and "jumped into a parked car." Authorities took the teen into custody at that moment.

Police say the teen remains in custody.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a 2022 rule that regulates ghost guns, or unserialized firearms. The regulation was intended to address a surge in crimes committed using ghost guns, which can be made with 3D printers or kits and parts available online.

Late last year, Attorney General Keith Ellison filed suit against a popular gun manufacturer, alleging that the company turned a "blind eye, again and again" to how easily "switch" devices can convert semi-automatic handguns into fully-automatic machine guns.

