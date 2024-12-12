Watch live: Minnesota AG to announce litigation against "key player in firearms industry"

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be announcing "significant litigation" against a company in the firearms industry Thursday.

According to the attorney general's office, the company is a "key player" in the industry of firearms. The news conference is set for 10 a.m. at the Minnesota State Capitol.

"The Attorney General will be joined by members of law enforcement to discuss the public safety implications of the state's lawsuit, and he will also be joined by Minnesotans who have been personally affected by the illegal conduct alleged in Minnesota's litigation," the office said in a statement.

How to watch

What : AG announcing major litigation against a key player in the firearms industry

: AG announcing major litigation against a key player in the firearms industry When: Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. Where : Minnesota State Capitol

: Minnesota State Capitol Watch: You can watch live on CBS News Minnesota, on Pluto TV or in the player above.

