Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch live: Minnesota AG to announce litigation against "key player in firearms industry"

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be announcing "significant litigation" against a company in the firearms industry Thursday. 

According to the attorney general's office, the company is a "key player" in the industry of firearms. The news conference is set for 10 a.m. at the Minnesota State Capitol.

"The Attorney General will be joined by members of law enforcement to discuss the public safety implications of the state's lawsuit, and he will also be joined by Minnesotans who have been personally affected by the illegal conduct alleged in Minnesota's litigation," the office said in a statement.

How to watch 

  • What: AG announcing major litigation against a key player in the firearms industry
  • When: Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.
  • Where: Minnesota State Capitol 
  • Watch: You can watch live on CBS News Minnesota, on Pluto TV or in the player above.  

WCCO is following this story and will have updates, so check back following the live stream for more. 

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.