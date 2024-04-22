Watch CBS News
Local News

5 Chicago elementary students hospitalized after apparently taking edibles at school

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five children were taken to hospitals Monday afternoon, after apparently taking marijuana edibles at an elementary school in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department officials said five students were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center after apparently consuming edibles at George Leland Elementary School, at 512 S. Lavergne Ave.

All five students were under age 15, and were in good condition.

Leland Principal Alesia Franklin-Allen sent parents a letter saying the students had taken "an unknown substance in the form of gummy edibles."

"Out of an abundance of caution, notifications were made to ensure these individuals received medical attention. Everyone is safe. We also contacted the CPS Office of Safety and Security. The parents of the impacted community members have been notified, and, while I cannot provide further details for privacy reasons, I can share that we will be handling this matter in accordance with CPS policies," she wrote.

She also urged parents to speak to their children about the health risks of taking marijuana edibles, to not accept food if they don't know where it came from, and that edibles are not permitted at schools.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 2:03 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.