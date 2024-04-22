5 Chicago elementary students hospitalized after apparently taking edibles at school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five children were taken to hospitals Monday afternoon, after apparently taking marijuana edibles at an elementary school in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department officials said five students were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center after apparently consuming edibles at George Leland Elementary School, at 512 S. Lavergne Ave.

All five students were under age 15, and were in good condition.

Leland Principal Alesia Franklin-Allen sent parents a letter saying the students had taken "an unknown substance in the form of gummy edibles."

"Out of an abundance of caution, notifications were made to ensure these individuals received medical attention. Everyone is safe. We also contacted the CPS Office of Safety and Security. The parents of the impacted community members have been notified, and, while I cannot provide further details for privacy reasons, I can share that we will be handling this matter in accordance with CPS policies," she wrote.

She also urged parents to speak to their children about the health risks of taking marijuana edibles, to not accept food if they don't know where it came from, and that edibles are not permitted at schools.