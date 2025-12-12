Minneapolis City Council approves plan for George Floyd Square that allows transit access

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday evening approved a redesign plan for George Floyd Square, capping off years of planning, public input and debate.

The council voted 9-4 to move forward with a plan that was backed by Mayor Jacob Frey and allows for transit access through 38th Street East and Chicago Avenue.

Under the plan, Metro Transit service will be restored along Chicago Avenue, but no vehicle traffic will cross the location where George Floyd was murdered more than five years ago. The plan allows for the intersection to be closed for public gatherings and expands space for memorials and art.

"Thousands of voices shaped this plan, and today we turned years of work into real progress," Frey said. "Approving the flexible open option means we are finally moving forward together."

Earlier this year the City Council voted to explore a pedestrian-focused concept for the busy south Minneapolis intersection, a decision that was vetoed by Frey. Frey argued that nearby property owners opposed a pedestrian plan and would not approve it, which is required by state law. Still, the council voted in February to override his veto 9-4.

Months later, the council ultimately decided to approve the open street design plan, though some members expressed their frustration with the decision.

"This council has been put in a position where there is no will or ability for our mayor and our administration to move on any other plan," said Ward 12 Councilmember Aurin Chowdhury at Thursday's meeting. "There's no will to do pedestrian mall from them."

Council President Elliott Payne, Vice President Aisha Chughtai, along with councilmembers Jason Chavez and Robin Wonsley voted against the plan.

The council anticipates construction to begin in 2026.