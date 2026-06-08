Construction begins on George Floyd Square redevelopment

After years of public debate and planning, construction began Monday morning on the redevelopment of George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.

The 38th Street and Chicago Avenue intersection will be closed to traffic through late 2027, according to the city.

The area under development includes 38th Street from Park Avenue to 10th Avenue and Chicago Avenue from 37th Street to 39th Street.

In December, the Minneapolis City Council approved a plan backed by Mayor Jacob Frey that permits transit access through the square, and allows the intersection to be closed for public gatherings.

The project also expands space for memorials and art, includes green space and adds a bikeway along the street. No vehicle traffic will cross the location where Floyd was murdered more than six years ago.

This story will be updated.