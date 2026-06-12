Minneapolis City Council strikes down Frey-backed plan for George Floyd Square development

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday struck down Mayor Jacob Frey's selection of the Minnesota Agape Movement for exclusive development rights at the intersection where George Floyd was killed by police.

The suggestion by Frey was denied by a council vote of 10-2. Council members Michael Rainville and LaTrisha Vetaw voted against the denial, while Pearll Warren abstained from voting.

Agape was one of several organizations to submit plans to the city. The group proposed building a six-story multi-use space, featuring a gift shop, a museum dedicated to civil resilience, business incubator and a restaurant with a rooftop community space.

According to City Council member Soren Stevenson, the city commissioned a survey in 2025 and found that only 36% of respondents agreed with Agape's vision. Another 58% voted for a separate proposal.

"The residents who live around George Floyd Square made it clear that they wanted a steward for the Peoples' Way who aligned with community values and had a commitment to working with the community," said council member Jason Chavez. "Despite what the survey results showed us — and despite these results being known since April 2025 — the City was about to go down a path that the community did not support."

The Peoples' Way at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 15, 2026. WCCO

Stevenson and Chavez, who represent the George Floyd Square area, say they're working with city leaders and community members on a different plan.

The council on Thursday also voted unanimously to deny $636,000 worth of special assessments, which according to Stevenson would have been paid for by businesses and area residents.

Stevenson and Chavez will meet with Frey to discuss the next steps.