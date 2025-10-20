2 injured when gas can explodes during attempt to start campfire in central Minnesota

Two people are recovering after a gasoline can exploded while they were attempting to start a campfire in Cushing, Minnesota, on Saturday evening, according to the Todd County Sheriff's Office.

Officials responded to the incident in rural Cushing around 6:26 p.m. Investigators say a 34-year-old was using the gas can to ignite the fire when the container caught fire and exploded, according to the sheriff's office.

The 34-year-old suffered serious burns and a 65-year-old individual suffered severe burns in the explosion, officials said. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the sheriff's office, the Browerville Fire Department, Long Prairie Ambulance Service, Lakewood Health System Ambulance Service and North Memorial Air Care also responded to the explosion.

Cushing is around 117 miles northwest of Minneapolis.