St. Paul's Interact Center to open new gallery for artists with disabilities

For painter Sarah Armstrong, visual art is a fairly new endeavor.

"I grew up singing. I went to college for music education," said Armstrong, a Duluth native who lives in St. Paul, Minnesota. "In college I got diagnosed with a mental illness and it changed my world completely, put it on a new path. I tried jobs, I tried volunteering, and nothing clicked until I came to Interact."

Armstrong is one of over 70 visual artists working both independently and collaboratively with staff at Interact Center's newly refreshed Visual & Performing Arts Space for Minnesotans along the entire disability spectrum.

This Saturday, the nonprofit welcomes the community to its new gallery just 100 feet from the center on Minnehaha Avenue in St. Paul.

"We're excited about the future and we're also a little scared because arts funding and Medicaid funding look to be really challenged in the coming years," said Joseph Price, Interact's executive director.

Price says the community built at Interact is critical to the visual and performing artists they serve.

"If they were to lose it, it would be devastating," said Price.

One way to fill potential funding gaps is to sell more art -- at the gallery and online.

Every sale is special to Armstrong.

"It's an honor. To enter people's homes is incredible," said Armstrong.

Artists receive 50% of the sale, which is industry standard. The other 50% goes toward supplies and Interact programming.

Price wants patrons to simply see and appreciate the art.

"Hopefully not the disability at all…hopefully what people see is the ability," said Price.

In her time at Interact, Armstrong is branching out. She painted her first mural, which is going to be used to recognize Interact donors. She believes her life today would be very different if she hadn't discovered Interact three years ago.

Interact Renewed: A Grand Opening is Saturday from 1-4pm. It will feature live entertainment by Interact's performing arts cast, music, food and three visual art exhibitions. You can find more information here.