Fund set up for White Bear Lake officer shot in the line of duty

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- A fund has been set up to support the White Bear Lake police officer shot while trying to make an arrest last week.

Members of the Front Line Foundation say Officer Ryan Sheak remains in intensive care. He was shot in the stomach, pelvis and leg. It happened inside an apartment on Jan. 24.

Police were trying to arrest a 33-year-old man who is now charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

The Front Line Foundation set up the fund to help Officer Sheak. To donate, click here and write "Ryan Sheak" in the comments when making your donation.

The six-year veteran of the White Bear Lake police force is also a member of the Front Line board.