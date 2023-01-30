Watch CBS News
Crime

Fund set up for White Bear Lake officer shot in the line of duty

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Man charged with shooting White Bear Lake police officer
Man charged with shooting White Bear Lake police officer 00:36

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- A fund has been set up to support the White Bear Lake police officer shot while trying to make an arrest last week.

Members of the Front Line Foundation say Officer Ryan Sheak remains in intensive care. He was shot in the stomach, pelvis and leg. It happened inside an apartment on Jan. 24.

Police were trying to arrest a 33-year-old man who is now charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

The Front Line Foundation set up the fund to help Officer Sheak. To donate, click here and write "Ryan Sheak" in the comments when making your donation.

The six-year veteran of the White Bear Lake police force is also a member of the Front Line board.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 2:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.