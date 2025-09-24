Fulton Brewing, Free Bikez 4 Kids join forces for Oktoberfest fundraiser

The weather looks great this weekend, so why not get the bike out for a good cause?

As part of Oktoberfest, Minneapolis' Fulton Brewing and Free Bikes 4 Kidz are teaming up for a great event.

The wheels keep on spinning for Terry Esau.

"My dad always said, 'It doesn't cost any more to dream big,'" Esau said.

That's why he dreams big with a big heart. He started Free Bikes 4 Kidz about 16 years ago.

"There's so many bikes sitting in peoples' garages and there's so many kids who can't afford a bike," Easu said. "If we put those two things together like we have, I kind of figured it could be bigger than I was imagining."

He collects used or broken bikes, fixes them up like new and gives them to under-resourced kids.

"It's fun to see that 200,000 kids have now gotten bicycles," he said.

The nonprofit recently became a national organization with local chapters throughout the United States. Esau, though, has handed over the reins.

"In January, I turned over the executive director role to Christian Castillo, who is now leading the national Free Bikes 4 Kidz organization, and he's doing a great job," he said.

Esau is still involved, and the pedals keep pumping.

"This weekend is the Fulton Gran Fondo. It's like their 10th or 11th year, but the cool thing is this year, Fulton gave us, Free Bikes 4 Kidz, the ride," he said. "So now every penny that is made off of this is going to go to us, it's going to help put kids on bikes."

There's music, food and more when the riders return to Fulton Brewing, all part of Oktoberfest in northeast Minneapolis. As for Esau, he keeps dreaming of big ideas to help others.

"I get some of my best ideas for things I'm working on while I'm riding my bike," Esau said. "There's nothing like a bicycle."

The deadline to sign up is Friday, and you can click here for more information.

Free Bikez 4 Kids is also hosting a bike collection event on Oct. 5 in Minnetonka.