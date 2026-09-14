Minnesota farmers grapple with rising fuel costs ahead of fall harvest

Prices at the pump continue to climb for drivers.

For those who use diesel fuel, the cost has gone up 30 cents a gallon in just the last week, and more than $2 dollars in the last year.

"I'm expecting one of my biggest crops ever here this year," said Ryan Mackenthun.

As he gets his equipment ready for soybeans, Mackenthun believes he's one of the lucky ones. Timely rains in McLeod County, Minnesota, alleviated some of the drought other farmers experienced.

"In McLeod County, there was a stretch from, I'd say from Owatonna to Morris, we were the last stretch to go into a drought category here in Minnesota," said Mackenthun, who is also president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers.

This year, it's more than just drought that soybean growers have to worry about.

The conflict in the Middle East is definitely having a direct impact on Minnesota farmers, with diesel prices surging over $6 a gallon. That's roughly $2.50 more per gallon than a year ago.

This fall, Mackenthun's combines will use 300 gallons of diesel fuel a day.

"We are roughly at $1,000, $1,500 more a day for 20 to 30 days in a row. It's going to cost us," said Mackenthun. "So, we are going to get hit here on the farm, and the consumer is going to get hit eventually, too, in the marketplace."

"No amount of planning can overcome that," said Dan Glessing. "It's going to be sticker shock."

Glessing is president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau. He says the silver lining is that a recent uptick in commodity prices, like corn and soybeans, can help offset some of the fuel costs.

"But it's still going to be a real number when you get that fuel bill month-to-month. It's definitely going to take a lot more out of the checkbook than you were hoping for," said Glessing.

Farmers said fertilizer costs are also up about 50% from three years ago.