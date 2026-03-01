Ann-Renée Desbiens makes 17 saves, Victoire beat Frost 4-0 to take PWHL lead

Ann-Renée Desbiens made 17 saves for her fourth shutout of the season and the Montreal Victoire beat the Minnesota Frost 4-0 on Sunday to take the PWHL lead.

Montreal moved a point ahead of Boston in the standings. The Victoire have won five straight and eight of nine to improve to 9-3-0-5.

Maureen Murphy had a goal and an assist, Maggie Flaherty, Dara Greig and Laura Stacey also scored and Hayley Scamurra added two assists.

Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin returned after missing a game because of a lower-body injury sustained in the Olympics. She assisted on Stacey's goal.

Nicole Hensley made 29 saves for Minnesota. The Frost (7-2-3-4) were playing their first game since the Olympic break.

Minnesota was 0 for 4 on the power play, including 54 seconds of 5-on-3 in the third period.

Up next

Frost: At Toronto on Sunday.

Victoire: At Toronto on Tuesday night.