Minnesota fans erupt with excitement as Frost, Timberwolves play on same night

Two teams means double the excitement. On Thursday, the Minnesota Frost faced the Ottawa Charge in the PWHL finals. The same night, the Minnesota Timberwolves faced the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Western Conference finals.

"I was trying to think of what a mascot for a Frost would be and the best I could think of was a frost wizard," said Bryce Saffouri of Minneapolis, who was attending the Frost watch party at A Bar of Their Own.

As the Frost season hits the home stretch, fans are hyped at A Bar of Their Own, who only plays women's sports.

"Go Frost!" said Rachel Peterson of Saint Paul.

"I love it. It's the best. It's so exciting" said Kathy Moore of Minneapolis.

"There's no other league I can think of with this condensed of talents, speed and hard hits," said Saffouri.

"It makes you feel like we're included. We're a part of it. I'm not just watching guys do it, we're watching women do it," said Moore.

Frost fans weren't the only ones coming together to celebrate their team tonight. Wolves fans also bursting out the seams.

"Wolves in 5! Wolves in 5!" said Amanze Omeoga of Minneapolis, who was attending the Timberwolves watch party at Tom's Watch Bar.

"We can't be at the Target Center and can't fly out to Oklahoma," said Carli Huffman of Minneapolis.

It's the celebration of two Minnesota teams hoping to win it all.

"I have like 9, 10 jerseys, a signed Naz Reid towel, season tickets," said Matthew Stable of Minneapolis.

"Go Frost Go!" said Saffouri.

"Go for it on Saturday! We're behind you!" said Bob Baker of Maple Grove.

