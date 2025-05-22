Watch CBS News
Frost evens the PWHL championship series after a 2-1 OT win over the Charge

Britta Curl-Salemme tied it with 16 seconds left and scored at 16:24 of overtime to give the defending champion Minnesota Frost a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Charge on Thursday night, evening the PWHL championship series at a game apiece.

Ottawa opened the best-of-five series with a 2-1 overtime victory Tuesday night. Game 3 is Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

After Jocelyne Larocque broke through for Ottawa with 2:35 left in regulation, Curl-Salemme tied it off a rebound on a power play with 16 seconds remaining with goalie Maddie Rooney also off for an extra attacker.

In overtime, the puck went to Curl-Salemme in the high slot off a scramble and she swatted it past Gwyneth Philips.

Rooney stopped 37 shots. Philips made 22 saves.

