Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Frigid temps causing "loon fallout" as birds fall from sky in Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Loons fall from sky in Wisconsin due to frigid temps
Loons fall from sky in Wisconsin due to frigid temps 00:53

MINNEAPOLIS -- The frigid weather is forcing Minnesota's state bird to make some sudden landings in Wisconsin.

The concerning situation is called "loon fallout." The water bird is currently migrating back up north, but it's been flying through winter-like conditions high in the atmosphere. That means ice develops on their wings, making them heavy and forcing them to land.

Loons have been seen on land in Wausau, Gleason, Stratford, Neva, Rice Lake, Antigo, and Drummond, according to the Raptor Education Group.

"Their bodies are not designed to be able to walk on land. Their feet are set way back on their body," explained Conservation Biologist Ryan Brady with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

loon-fallout.jpg
Raptor Education Group, Inc.

On top of that, loons need about a quarter of a mile's worth of water to work up the speed to take off. 

If you see a stranded loon, you're asked to call a professional like at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. Be careful approaching one, as their beaks are sharp and can be used defensively.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 10:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.