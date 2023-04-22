Frigid temps causing "loon fallout" as birds fall from sky in Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS -- The frigid weather is forcing Minnesota's state bird to make some sudden landings in Wisconsin.

The concerning situation is called "loon fallout." The water bird is currently migrating back up north, but it's been flying through winter-like conditions high in the atmosphere. That means ice develops on their wings, making them heavy and forcing them to land.

Loons have been seen on land in Wausau, Gleason, Stratford, Neva, Rice Lake, Antigo, and Drummond, according to the Raptor Education Group.

"Their bodies are not designed to be able to walk on land. Their feet are set way back on their body," explained Conservation Biologist Ryan Brady with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Raptor Education Group, Inc.

On top of that, loons need about a quarter of a mile's worth of water to work up the speed to take off.

If you see a stranded loon, you're asked to call a professional like at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. Be careful approaching one, as their beaks are sharp and can be used defensively.