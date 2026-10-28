Fridley police search for 10-year-old Ava-Marie Crawford

Police in Fridley, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find 10-year-old Ava-Marie Crawford.

She was last seen leaving her home on foot Wednesday evening, and it's unclear where she was heading.

Ava-Marie Crawford Fridley Police Dept.

Crawford is Black girl who stands 5-feet tall, weighs about 110 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, brown pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police via the Anoka County dispatch at 763-324-5850.