Freezing drizzle possible on Christmas in Minnesota

Christmas day will feature mild temperatures with some precipitation possible closer to the evening.

High temperatures will remain above average in the 30s. Friday and Saturday temperatures will warm up to the 40s.

Cooler weather will come on Sunday, with temperatures dropping into the single digits to start next week. Windchills will make those temperatures feel even chillier, with gusts up to 40mph on Sunday.

If you're hitting the roads on Christmas, make sure your fog lights are working. Fog could return in parts of the state this evening.

If you're looking for some good news, there is a warmup expected later next week. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds with no major storms to end 2025. Make sure to enjoy those seasonable temperatures!