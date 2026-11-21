WCCO's own anchor duo, Frank Vascellaro and Amelia Santaniello, were honored at the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame Friday night.

"Thanks for, at times, for just listening. And of course to all the viewers who just watched us, thank you," said Vascellaro during his speech. "It's been the privilege of our lifetime. To be able to tell these stories."

The Minnesota Broadcasters Association made the announcement back in March that Vascellaro and Santaniello were going to be inducted.

"Their impact goes far beyond what viewers see on television each night. Inside the newsroom, Amelia and Frank are known for something even more meaningful: the culture that they help create. They lead not with ego, but with generosity," said Terri Traen, a 2025 Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee, said back in March. "They're approachable, grounded and deeply connected to the community they serve. Through their work on air and their engagement across Minnesota, they have built lasting relationships with viewers who trust them not only as broadcasters, but as neighbors."

For more than 20 years, the duo has been anchoring side-by-side at WCCO. Santaniello first joined the station in 1996, 30 years ago, and co-anchored with Don Shelby. Vascellaro joined a decade later, in 2006, and the two have been anchoring together since.

The couple joins other WCCO alumni who've been inducted, including Shelby, Bill Carlson, Darcy Pohland and Mark Rosen.