Franconia Sculpture Park seeking donations after $100K grant falls through

Franconia Sculpture Park, an outdoor museum on 50 acres in Chisago County, Minnesota, is reaching out for community support after it says the funding it relies on didn't come through.

The nonprofit has been around for about 30 years and hosts artists in a residency program. Many of those artists are focused on creating large contemporary pieces, which visitors can see for free year-round.

"For many years, Franconia Sculpture Park has been funded by organizations, like the National Endowment for the Arts," Executive Director Alex Legeros said.

But this year, he says some of those funding sources haven't come through, including a $100,000 grant the nonprofit expected to rely on through next year. Legeros points to changes in grant policies at the federal level.

"Those funds didn't come through because of changes in grant policies and procedures and those federal agencies that are no longer able to make those grants," he said.

While this doesn't change the fact that Franconia Sculpture Park is free to visit, the organization has now started a membership program to encourage donations.

Maggie and Gary Marx visited the park on Thursday, driving in from St. Paul.

"It's unique, it's a nice change from the cities," said Gary Marx. "Everybody's pocketbook is tight for the most part but I think if people can give what they can from their heart, that's important."

The Manitou Fund is matching donations up to $40,000 for the next few weeks.