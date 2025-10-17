Former Minnesota teacher of the year handed 14-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting student

A former Minnesota Teacher of the Year who was found guilty of first-degree sexual conduct with a student at a Minneapolis school has learned his sentence.

On Friday afternoon, 39-year-old Abdul Jameel Wright was ordered to spend 172 months, or just over 14 years, in prison, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. In addition, Wright will spend another 10 years on probation and will have to register as a sex offender. He has been given 38 days of credit for time already spent behind bars.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office adds that prosecutors argued for the longer prison sentence, saying Wright abused his authority as a teacher. Under state guidelines, the charge carries a recommended sentence of 12 years.

Court documents show Wright had waived his right to a jury trial in August and was found guilty of the lone charge last month.

Wright, of Brooklyn Park, was charged last year. The assault involving a 14-year-old girl happened between 2016 and 2017 while Wright, then about 30 years old, was an English teacher at Harvest Best Academy, according to documents.

He was honored as the state's best teacher in 2016 and was the first-ever charter school teacher to be selected for the award.

NOTE: The above video aired when the charge was filed against Wright.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites: